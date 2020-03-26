Left Menu
CPI(M) urges Centre to follow Kerala on coronavirus relief

Kerala's ruling CPI (M) on Thursday urged the Central government to "follow" the Left- ruled state which has announced Rs 20,000 crore relief and support package, free rations for all and food for needy during 21-day lockdown to fight spread of coronavirus. CPI(M) Kerala State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed as "inadequate" the Rs 15,000 crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the disease.

"Kerala Govt introduced Rs 20,000 Cr relief & support package, free rations for all, & food for needy. Central Govt should realise that Rs 15,000 Cr they announced is inadequate for country such as ours. It is time for Central govt to follow Kerala. #IndiaawaitsCovidaid," Balakrishnan said in a tweet. Kerala Finance Minister and CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac said ordinary people, workers in unorganised and informal sectors, daily wage labourers are suffering the c lock down.

The Central government must declare aid for these sections of society, he added. "No one in Kerala will go hungry. Food kits to every household. Community Kitchens in all local govts.Kudumbasree to open at least 1000 this week itself. No common dining but you can buy meal parcels at Rs 20 or book for home delivery by phone. For needy and poor free distribution", Isaac said in a tweet.

Tagging Isaac's tweet, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on his Twitter feed: "We appeal to the Centre again to follow the Kerala model and urgently announce steps for the poor and the needy. A malnourished person is more likely to fall sick. This must be prevented. Central government must immediately act. #COVID2019 #NoToHunger"..

