Owner of Urdu daily booked over fake news on coronavirus in J-K's Poonch

Police have booked an owner of an Urdu newspaper for allegedly publishing a fake news about the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. A case has been registered against an owner and reporter of an Urdu newspaper for publishing a fake news in his daily that six persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Poonch, creating fear and confusion among the local populace, they said.

Acting on a complaint, police under the direction of SSP of Poonch Ramesh Angral registered an FIR against the owner of the daily, the officials said, adding investigation in the case is on. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appealed to the media outlets not to publish or broadcast any news about the coronavirus without being verified by the officials.

It has also requested the general public to stay at home to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and not believe in fake and malicious news reports..

