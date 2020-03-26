Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt steps in, Assam people stranded at Howrah station now

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:39 IST
WB govt steps in, Assam people stranded at Howrah station now

Hundreds of people, stranded in transit at the Howrah station here owing to suspension of passenger train services during lockdown, have been transported by bus by the West Bengal government on way to their respective destinations, state Transport Secretary N S Nigam said here on Thursday. Most of these people, who had been outside the station building since Saturday midnight, had a harrowing time spending the nights in the open and desperately seeking avenues to return home, before the state authorities came to their rescue.

Eastern Railway authorities claimed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel provided security to them as also with food before they were ferried to their respective destinations by bus by the state government. The Railways had suspended train services, except for some suburban trains, on Sunday owing to the 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It then announced the suspension of all passenger trains from Sunday midnight in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

"There is no stranded passenger at Howrah station at present. They have been transported away by the state government in its buses," ER spokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty said. Most of these stranded people were from Assam and were working in different parts of the country. They were travelling back to their native places following the lockdown that came into force in different states since last week, when they were caught in the shutdown after reaching Howrah.

"A major chunk of these people are from Assam. They are poor people, we fed them and their travel have been ensured free of cost by our government," the state transport secretary told PTI. The West Bengal government started taking them to Assam border in buses since Monday and handing them over to the authorities of the neighbouring state.

He said the local authorities at a border district in Assam took a lot of time in giving clearance for the entry of these stranded people, following which the issue was taken up with the top level of the government and the matter was resolved. Nigam said these people were stranded at the Assam border for two days after reaching there from Howrah by bus, before they were taken in by the neighbouring state on Wednesday.

Their food and shelter requirements were taken care of by the West Bengal government during the period, he said. Another 250 people were scheduled to reach the Assam border at Baxirhat in Coochebehar district of West Bengal by Thursday night, he said.

"We have taken care of these people as required, on humanitarian ground," Nigam said. The state transport secretary said his counterpart in the Assam government has been requested to make arrangements for their onward travel to their respective places from the border after conducting health check-up.

Many others who are also stranded at Howrah station belong to West Bengal and arrangements were made to take them home, a transport official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son, after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and cancelled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pa...

US grants Iraq shortest sanctions waiver yet for Iran gas

The United States on Thursday granted Iraq a 30-day waiver to keep importing Iranian gas despite American sanctions, two Iraqi officials told AFP, the shortest extension yet. The US slapped tough sanctions on the Iranian energy sector in la...

EDAC Engineering Wins Safety Award for Achieving 4 Million Safe Hours Without LTI at Raageshwari Deep Gas

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Barmer, Rajasthan, India Business Wire India Raageshwari Deep Gas field recently completed 4 million safe hours without suffering a lost-time incident LTI. EDAC Engineering Limited, a leading EPC and OM player, was a...

Gems, jewellery sector announces Rs 50-cr welfare fund for its workforce

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC has announced a Rs 50 crore welfare fund for its workforce, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought business to a standstill. The world is undergoing unprecedented difficult times in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020