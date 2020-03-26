Left Menu
Development News Edition

45 Distilleries, 564 manufacturers permitted to produce hand sanitizers

Distilleries/ Sugar mills that can produce hand sanitizers in bulk have also been motivated to manufacture hand sanitizers.

45 Distilleries, 564 manufacturers permitted to produce hand sanitizers
The retail prices of hand sanitizers shall not be more than Rs 100 per bottle of 200ml; the prices of other quantities of hand sanitizers shall be fixed in the proportion of these prices. Image Credit: ANI

Central and State Governments are taking all steps to ensure the supply of essential items during the lockdown to combat the novel Coronavirus. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, hand sanitizers are used by the public, health workers, hospitals, etc.

The demand of sanitizers is increasing day by day and in order to maintain demand and supply balance, State Government authorities including Excise Commissioners, Cane Commissioners, Drug Controllers as well as District Collectors of various states have been advised to remove any bottlenecks in the supply of ethanol/ENA to manufacturers of hand sanitizers and to give permissions /licenses to the applicants including distilleries who intend to manufacture hand sanitizers. Distilleries/ Sugar mills that can produce hand sanitizers in bulk have also been motivated to manufacture hand sanitizers. These manufacturers have also been asked to work in three shifts to maximize their output.

About 45 distilleries and 564 other manufacturers have been granted permission to produce hand sanitizers; more than 55 distilleries are likely to be given permission in one or two days; many more are being motivated to produce sanitizers in this scenario. Most of them have commenced production and others are likely to commence production in a week's time; thus there will be sufficient supply of hand sanitizers for the consumers and hospitals.

In order to ensure that hand sanitizers are made available to the general public and hospitals at a reasonable price, the Government has also fixed the Maximum Retail Price of sanitizers. The retail prices of hand sanitizers shall not be more than Rs 100 per bottle of 200ml; the prices of other quantities of hand sanitizers shall be fixed in the proportion of these prices.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

China to significantly reduce international flights amid virus concerns

Chinas aviation regulator on Thursday asked domestic airlines to reduce their international routes to only one per country while capping the number of flights to no more than one flight per week. Foreign airlines are also asked to limit the...

Drones used to enforce lockdown, more booked for violating prohibitory orders

Drones were deployed to warn people against breaching restrictions and more booked for the violations on the second day of the three-week coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, as central and state authorities ramped up measures to ensure there ...

'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son, after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and cancelled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pa...

US grants Iraq shortest sanctions waiver yet for Iran gas

The United States on Thursday granted Iraq a 30-day waiver to keep importing Iranian gas despite American sanctions, two Iraqi officials told AFP, the shortest extension yet. The US slapped tough sanctions on the Iranian energy sector in la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020