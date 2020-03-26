Left Menu
Development News Edition

₹1.7 lakh cr relief would help deal with disruptions from Covid-19: Pradhan

“Comprehensive measures announced today will mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the rural and urban poor, farmers, health workers, migrant workers, divyangs, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections of the society,” he further added.

₹1.7 lakh cr relief would help deal with disruptions from Covid-19: Pradhan
Expressing optimism, he said, “We are in this together, we will fight this invisible enemy and emerge victoriously. Our Government is taking all necessary measures to minimize any negative impact on our economy and society.” Image Credit: Wikipedia

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has called the relief package announced by the Union Finance Minister today as unprecedented and an example of responsive governance in challenging times. Thanking the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, Shri Pradhan in a statement has said that the relief package of ₹1.7 lakh crore will help the nation deal with disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak. "Comprehensive measures announced today will mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the rural and urban poor, farmers, health workers, migrant workers, divyangs, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections of the society," he further added.

Shri Pradhan also said that measures such as cash transfer, insurance cover, ensuring food security and the decision to provide free LPG cylinders for 3 months to all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will give relief to millions of poor and ensure that no one in the country goes hungry. Expressing optimism, he said, "We are in this together, we will fight this invisible enemy and emerge victoriously. Our Government is taking all necessary measures to minimize any negative impact on our economy and society."

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

China to significantly reduce international flights amid virus concerns

Chinas aviation regulator on Thursday asked domestic airlines to reduce their international routes to only one per country while capping the number of flights to no more than one flight per week. Foreign airlines are also asked to limit the...

Drones used to enforce lockdown, more booked for violating prohibitory orders

Drones were deployed to warn people against breaching restrictions and more booked for the violations on the second day of the three-week coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, as central and state authorities ramped up measures to ensure there ...

'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son, after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and cancelled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pa...

US grants Iraq shortest sanctions waiver yet for Iran gas

The United States on Thursday granted Iraq a 30-day waiver to keep importing Iranian gas despite American sanctions, two Iraqi officials told AFP, the shortest extension yet. The US slapped tough sanctions on the Iranian energy sector in la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020