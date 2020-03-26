₹1.7 lakh cr relief would help deal with disruptions from Covid-19: Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has called the relief package announced by the Union Finance Minister today as unprecedented and an example of responsive governance in challenging times. Thanking the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, Shri Pradhan in a statement has said that the relief package of ₹1.7 lakh crore will help the nation deal with disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak. "Comprehensive measures announced today will mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the rural and urban poor, farmers, health workers, migrant workers, divyangs, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections of the society," he further added.

Shri Pradhan also said that measures such as cash transfer, insurance cover, ensuring food security and the decision to provide free LPG cylinders for 3 months to all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will give relief to millions of poor and ensure that no one in the country goes hungry. Expressing optimism, he said, "We are in this together, we will fight this invisible enemy and emerge victoriously. Our Government is taking all necessary measures to minimize any negative impact on our economy and society."

(With Inputs from PIB)

