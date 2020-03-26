Combating COVID-19: Places of worship being closed, Srinagar DM asks people to stay home

District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Thursday said the closure of all religious places in the district is underway and has urged the people to stay at home in view of the countrywide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease. In a thread of tweets, Choudhary said that religious places attract gatherings, which need to be avoided the check the spread of coronavirus.

Dastgeer Saheb, Gurdwara Saheb Chhati Padshahi, Hazratbal, Naqshband Saheb and other places of worship will be closed amid the lockdown. "Prayers are equally effective from Home as they would be from a religious place. Don't call people out when everyone in the world is staying at home," tweeted Choudhary.

"Closing of religious places which attract gatherings is an important step to save a whole population. Let's stay indoors, stay safe to be able to worship again," tweeted Choudhary. "Dastgeer Saheb, Gurudwara Saheb Chhati Padshahi and others. Mosques follow. Thankful to officials on the ground and all management committees," he tweeted.

"Closure of all religious places in Srinagar is underway. With the active cooperation of Management committees. Revered shrines Hazratbal, Naqshband Saheb show the way," he further tweeted. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 11 positive coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir right now. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

