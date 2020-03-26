Left Menu
South Africans urged to work with police in effort to defeat COVID-19

As the country navigates through this challenging time, Joemat-Pettersson said, South Africans must keep in mind that the role of the police and security forces is to ensure the effectiveness of the regulations.

The committee further wished all SAPS and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members and medical personnel well, as they undertake their critical role at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Ahead of the national lockdown being implemented at midnight this evening, the Portfolio Committee on Police has called on everyone within the South African borders to work with the police and all security forces, in an effort to defeat the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"A collaborative effort between communities and the South African Police Service (SAPS) will go a long way in defeating this disease. The only way to conquer this virus is through adherence to all regulations, as set out by the government, and adherence to protocols set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO)," Committee Chairperson, Tina Joemat-Pettersson said on Thursday.

As the country navigates through this challenging time, Joemat-Pettersson said, South Africans must keep in mind that the role of the police and security forces is to ensure the effectiveness of the regulations.

"The citizenry must at all times observe guidance from the police and security forces. The police must enforce those regulations to the letter and must implement punitive measures for those that refuse to adhere," Joemat-Pettersson said.

The committee also expressed its appreciation for the guidance and leadership given by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the Cabinet and Ministers within the Security Cluster, in particular, for the steady handling of the matter and assurances that "all will be done to ensure the safety of all South Africans".

The committee further wished all SAPS and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members and medical personnel well, as they undertake their critical role at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

