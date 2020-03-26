Left Menu
SA Post Office to stay open to facilitate social grant payments

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown effective midnight on Thursday for South Africa.

Sapo’s social grant payment function is an essential service and is among the categories exempted from the nationwide lockdown. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The SA Post Office (Sapo) retail branches nationwide will stay open as normal during the 21-day nationwide lockdown so as to facilitate the payments of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) social grants.

"… We are designated to provide this important national service and we are cognizant of the importance of social grants for a sizeable part of our population constituting mostly vulnerable people," Sapo Acting CEO Ivumile Nongogo said.

Sapo's social grant payment function is an essential service and is among the categories exempted from the nationwide lockdown.

In total, 882 Sapo branches have been designated to provide these services during this period.

The Post Office logistics services are included in the transportation of medical aid supplies. The logistics services business unit will continue to render those services.

"In order to minimize transmission risks, Sapo's retail employees will be restricted to operating beyond one meter of each other.

"Measures have also been put in place to control the distance between queueing customers, as well as providing requisite queue marshaling services during peak times in the busy branches. Hygiene improving provisions such as sanitizers, gloves, and masks are being made available to retail employees," the Post Office said.

Nongogo said Sapo's mail services, parcel deliveries, and other support operations will be suspended in conformance with the 21-day lockdown.

The Post Office customer services contact centre will also not be available either by telephone or email. Customers are urged to not expect any outstanding deliveries to take place during this time.

Customers are also advised not to place any mail items in post-boxes as mail collections will be completely suspended during the lockdown.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

