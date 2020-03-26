COVID-19: CRPF contributes Rs 33.81 cr fund from jawan's one-day salary

The CRPF has contributed a Rs 33.81 crore fund, drawn from one-day salary of its troops, to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. A spokesperson for the 3.25 lakh personnel strong paramilitary force said the act was a unanimous decision and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was "dutifully committed to stand firmly with our nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread".

"It is submitted that CRPF personnel have decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The effort was to make the immediate contribution with the noble intent to keep it unrevealed." "The CRPF remains steadfast towards its motto of service and loyalty," the spokesperson said. The CRPF is the country's primary combat armed unit under the Union home ministry for internal security and anti-Naxal operations.

