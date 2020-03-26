Left Menu
Development News Edition

Troops returning from leave, outstation duties to report to screening centres: Army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:46 IST
Troops returning from leave, outstation duties to report to screening centres: Army
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Northern Command of the Army has asked its troops returning from leave or outstation duties to report directly to the screening centres established at various transit camps in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its efforts to check the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. He said after the medical screening the troops are being quarantined for 14 days in isolation rooms established in the units. The Indian Army's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 have gained momentum in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, PRO of northern command Lt Col Abhinav Navneet said.

A number of measures are being taken by the Army to prevent the epidemic amongst its personnel so that they are available to do their primary task and to support people in the fight against coronavirus, he said. "Troops returning from leave or out station duties directly report to the screening centres established at various transit camps," the PRO said. To maintain social distancing, distance between beds in the barracks has been increased, to avoid crowding in dining halls meals are served at staggered timings and adequate hand washing points are in place, he said. The PRO added that at the unit level, a dynamic and judicious approach has been adopted by all ranks of the Indian Army to contribute to the efforts being made against coronavirus under its new mission 'Corona Mukt Awam' or coronavirus-free population.

The slogan "I will neither get infected nor will I infect others" is being "aggressively followed" by Army personnel, he said. "Surveillance and control measures have been put in place and a number of innovative awareness programmes are being run by the field formations and units for the benefit of the populace, particularly in rural areas. Advisories by medical specialists on identification of and precautions against fomites have been issued to all in text and audiovisual formats," Lt Col Navneet said. He said Army personnel are being motivated to share the information with their families, friends and civilians in the areas of their deployment.

A total of 17 helplines in the two UTs of Ladakh & J&K for the public have been established by the troops of Northern Command. The Mobile Vehicle Check Posts that are usually deployed for Counter Terrorist operations are innovatively educating the populace on COVID-19 by way of audio broadcasts through loudspeakers and hailers, he said. Multiple advisories on social media including Audio-Video Content have been posted using the Twitter handle of Northern Command and the same can be accessed by the public. "The Army as an organization is proactively taking all measures. Drills have been set in. Should there be a situation to extend facilities to the civil administration, medical personnel and units are building their capacities, non-medical personnel are being taught to actively contribute to the care of patients and effort is on to enhance equipment holdings," the personnel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank advances rise 6.11 pc, deposits expand by 9.09 pc in 1st fortnight

Bank credit and deposits grew by 6.11 per cent and 9.09 per cent respectively in the fortnight ended March 13, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. Bank advances stood at Rs 101.40 lakh crore in the period under review against Rs 95.5...

U.S. delays enforcing tougher ID requirements until October 2021

The U.S. Homeland Security Department DHS on Wednesday said it would delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building by another 12 month.The department s...

U.S. announces reward up to $15 mln for Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of various Venezuelan nationals, including President Nicolas Maduro who Washington aims to push out of power.The Department is offer...

Malpass says World Bank finalizing $160 bln coronavirus relief package

The World Banks board is finalizing a package of coronavirus relief valued at up to 160 billion over the next 15 months, the development lenders president, David Malpass said on Thursday.The goals are to shorten the time to recovery, create...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020