Woman jumps to death in south Mumbai

A 42-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping off a three-storey building in south Mumbai's Fort area, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light in the morning, when the woman was found lying in a pool of blood near Patel Building at Fort, an official said.

The victim was rushed to a state-run hospital nearby, where she was declared dead before admission, he said. A case of accidental death was registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.