North Goa administration converts five tourist resorts into quarantine facilities

The North Goa district administration on Thursday took over five tourist resorts, including one private facility, in order to create quarantine facilities in view of the COVID-19 health crisis. The resorts taken over by the administration include--Acron Seaway Resort at Candolim, Bardez; Mayem Residency, Maem, Bicholim; Mapusa Residency, Mapusa, Bardez; Calangutte Residency Annex, Calangute, Bardez and Old Goa Residency, Old Goa.

In a Requisition order, R Menaka, IAS, Collector and Chairperson, North Goa District Disaster Management Authority, Panaji, Goa wrote, "Whereas there is a need to prepare quarantine facilities in North Goa District in view of the prevailing health emergency due to spread of COVID-19. Now therefore, I, in exercise of Powers vested in me under Section 65 (c) and 30 (VII) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 do hereby requisition the services of entire premises of the five resorts," In case of contravention of this order action will be taken under section 57 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the order read.

Meanwhile, Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, on Thursday stated in a tweet that there are only three positive coronavirus cases in the state and rejected reports that quoted a higher number. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

