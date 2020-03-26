CPFC directs to process pension payments in EPFO offices

EPFO makes payment of pension to 65 lakh pensioners every month under the Employees pension Scheme, 1995.

Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) had directed to process pension payments in all 135 offices of EPFO in advance so that no inconvenience is caused to pensioners on account of nationwide lockdown for containing the Covid-19 outbreak.

EPFO officers and staff worked with dedication under most difficult circumstances but completed the processing of pension payments in all 135 offices and provided pensioner wise pension payment details for 65 lakh pensioners alongwith requisite cheques to all pension disbursing banks. Link nodal branches of all pension disbursing banks throughout India have been directed to ensure credit of pension in the accounts of pensioners by 30th March 2020. Thus timely credit of pension at this hour of need has been ensured by all 135 field offices. EPFO is committed to serving its pensioners at all times.

(With Inputs from PIB)

