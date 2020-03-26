Left Menu
Buses provided to Kolkata's Beliaghata ID Hospital for use

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:22 IST
West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary on Thursday said buses and other vehicles have been made available to the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases (ID) Hospital here to facilitate movement of doctors and staff members till the lockdown is in force. Adhikary said a bus has also been arranged for the ESI Hospital, Maniktala, on a request by its authorities.

In addition, government buses will be available on six designated routes for movement of people on emergency purpose only from Friday, a transport department official said. These buses will ply at an interval of one hour in every designated route from 8 am to 8 pm, he said.

The number of passengers will be capped for each bus to maintan social distancing, a department source said. The official said limited app-cab services will also be available for urgent trips to hospital or medicine shops.

