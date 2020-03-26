TN guv to donate 1 month salary to assist govt's measures to

Tamil Nadu Governor K Banwarilal Purohit has decided to donate his one month salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to assist the government in its measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday. The state government was taking a lot of preventive measures and making elaborate arrangements to overcome the prevailing critical situation of COVID19 pandemic and to safeguard the human life as a whole, a release said.

"As a part of helping and shouldering the measures to alleviate the sufferings of the people and to bring situation under control, the Governor has decided to donate his one month salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund meant for containment measures of COVID19", it said. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu government announced extending of the ongoing shutdown till April 14 in view of its measures to control the spread of coronavirus and coinciding with the 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had previously announced a statewide lock-down till March 31..

