Muslim cleric, 27 others booked for defying COVID-19 lockdown

An offence was registered againsta Muslim cleric and 27 others, for allegedly defying theCOVID-19 lockdown, by offering prayers at a mosque in MadhyaPradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Friday

The Imam of Zainab Masjid in Islampura and othersorganised a prayer at 8 pm on Thursday, defying section 144 ofCriminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the nationwide lockdown,which is put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus

An FIR was registered against the Imam and 27 othersunder sections 188 (disobeying a government order), 269(negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) andother relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Talaiyapolice spokesman Babu Singh said.

