Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan doctors fighting COVID-19 sing 'Hum Hindustaani' to boost morale

At a time when the entire nation is battling against COVID-19, doctors and nurses have become the real heroes who are fighting on the frontlines to contain coronavirus spread. During such a crisis, a heart-warming video is doing rounds on social media in which a group of doctors at a hospital in Bhilwara is singing the song 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' to cheer themselves up.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhilwara (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:18 IST
Rajasthan doctors fighting COVID-19 sing 'Hum Hindustaani' to boost morale
The heartwarming clip shows a group of six doctors posing for the video as one of them sings the song.. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when the entire nation is battling against COVID-19, doctors and nurses have become the real heroes who are fighting on the frontlines to contain coronavirus spread. During such a crisis, a heart-warming video is doing rounds on social media in which a group of doctors at a hospital in Bhilwara is singing the song 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' to cheer themselves up. Bhilwara in Rajasthan is among the worst hit in the state with most positive coronavirus cases.

The doctors and nurses are being hailed as "God and angels" as they have been working tirelessly to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and providing them with the best possible treatment. The 57-second clip shared by Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan, has a caption which states, "At the epicentre of COVID-19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Doctors Mushtaq, Gaur and Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus. Take a bow, you are our true heroes! This is the spirit of new India."In the video, all six doctors, who are fully covered in hazmat suits, preventive glasses and face masks, together sing the song to lighten their mood and boost the morale of the nation during this difficult phase.

Soon after the video was shared, it garnered thousands of likes and Twitterati lauded the doctors for their selfless dedication and hard work. "You are the saviours. Thank you," tweeted a user.

"Big salute to these real-life heroes," wrote another. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools Kejriwal....

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of Indias best known artists, died on Th...

RBI asks lending firms to allow 3-month moratorium on EMI payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all lending institutions to allow three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system as the economy grapples with Covid-19 challenges. It has also allowed banks for ...

UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges

The UN Security Council, under the presidency of China this month, has not yet scheduled any meeting to discuss the rapidly-escalating coronavirus crisis, prompting a UN diplomat to say that the 15-nation powerful organ of the world body is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020