Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: J-K admin asks DCs, SPs to caution religious leaders against holding congregation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:35 IST
Coronavirus: J-K admin asks DCs, SPs to caution religious leaders against holding congregation

Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to caution religious leaders against holding any congregation.  "DCs and SPs advised to strictly caution all religious leaders NOT to call any gatherings.  Public gatherings a major source of social contact and spread of the virus," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.  While the religious leaders and clergy have asked people in Kashmir to offer Friday prayers at home, the administration in Srinagar and some other districts have closed places of worship for the time being

"In view of the increased number of persons infected with coronavirus and in an effort to contain spread of the infection, the District Magistrate Srinagar has ordered closure of all places of worship in the district," an official spokesperson said.  Major shrines and gurdwaras supported the decision of the administration and took the initiative in this regard, the spokesperson said.  The management of Hazratbal shrine, Naqshband Sahib shrine, Dastgeer Sahib shrine and Chattipadshahi gurdwara have closed their doors for the time being.  "Concerned officers are on the ground reaching out across the district to ensure closure of all places of worship, including all mosques and gurdwaras as well as temples and churches," he added.  The number of coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 13 with 11 active cases -- three in Jammu and eight in the valley.   While one patient has recovered, one died on Thursday. PTI MIJ TDSTDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Germany sends plane to rescue stranded tourists from Nepal

A rescue flight arranged by the German government on Friday picked up hundreds of tourists who had been stranded in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went on lockdown earlier this week, officials said. The Qatar Airways charter flight took o...

More layoffs for Australian sport amid coronavirus shutdown

Australias soccer federation laid off most of its staff on Friday as domestic sports battled to stay afloat during the national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.A round of layoffs also hit domestic cricket while the Nationa...

FOREX-Dollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a 2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronaviru...

Uzbekistan reports first coronavirus death as it widens lockdowns

Uzbekistan reported its first coronavirus death on Friday, as it locked down all of its provinces, having declared large bonuses for medical workers in the battle against infections, which climbed to 83.A 72-year-old woman in the city of Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020