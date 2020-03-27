Coronavirus: J-K admin asks DCs, SPs to caution religious leaders against holding congregation

Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to caution religious leaders against holding any congregation. "DCs and SPs advised to strictly caution all religious leaders NOT to call any gatherings. Public gatherings a major source of social contact and spread of the virus," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. While the religious leaders and clergy have asked people in Kashmir to offer Friday prayers at home, the administration in Srinagar and some other districts have closed places of worship for the time being

"In view of the increased number of persons infected with coronavirus and in an effort to contain spread of the infection, the District Magistrate Srinagar has ordered closure of all places of worship in the district," an official spokesperson said. Major shrines and gurdwaras supported the decision of the administration and took the initiative in this regard, the spokesperson said. The management of Hazratbal shrine, Naqshband Sahib shrine, Dastgeer Sahib shrine and Chattipadshahi gurdwara have closed their doors for the time being. "Concerned officers are on the ground reaching out across the district to ensure closure of all places of worship, including all mosques and gurdwaras as well as temples and churches," he added. The number of coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 13 with 11 active cases -- three in Jammu and eight in the valley. While one patient has recovered, one died on Thursday. PTI MIJ TDSTDS

