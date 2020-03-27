Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRP constable booked for trying to ferry migrant workers by train

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:52 IST
GRP constable booked for trying to ferry migrant workers by train

The railways on Friday said the Delhi Police had suspended a GRP constable for trying to ferry migrant workers to their hometowns in an empty train on March 26. RPF DG Arun Kumar said the Government Railway Police (GRP) constable had taken money from the migrant workers, saying he would help them get to their hometowns by train.

CCTV footage at the New Delhi railway station showed that the constable, initially identified as an inspector of the GRP, facilitated around 45 people to get aboard an empty rake of the Magadh Express on Thursday, the railways said. "They assembled at the GRP chauki, near metro gate number 1 at the New Delhi railway station. Then they moved to platform number 16 through an opening for construction work. When the RPF personnel saw this, additional force was called and all of them were de-boarded from the train and ousted from the station. The train is still at the station," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Sources said across the railway network, around 600 empty rakes were stranded away from their home bases and the local railway authorities had come under pressure to allow migrant workers to travel to their homes on these rakes. In an order, the railways has stopped the movement of all empty rakes.

"The CCTV footage showed that he (the GRP constable) took money from the contractor to facilitate the workers to board the train, but was spotted by RPF personnel, who immediately deboarded them," Kumar told PTI. Sources said the inspector took Rs 500 each from the desperate workers and shoved them into the rakes, which were not going anywhere.

"Head Constable Satish Rathi of the GRP thana in New Delhi has been suspended by the DCP, Railways and sent to the GRP Lines on March 27. Involvement of the SHO, GRP and any RPF personnel is being looked into," Kumar said. The workers were promised to be taken to Allahabad, where the train was supposed to be returning along with some operating crew and onboard staff, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Asia tourists troubled by cancelled flights, borders closing

From the sun-soaked beaches of Thailand to the foothills of Mount Everest in Nepal, tourists across Asia are finding their dream vacations have turned into travel nightmares as airlines cancel flights and countries close their borders in th...

Malaysia announces $58-bln stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Malaysia announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit 58.28 billion on Friday, its second in a month, to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.The number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this ...

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...

Lockdown address on Mar 24 Modi's best in terms of TV ratings

Prime Minister Narendra Modis address announcing the 21-day lockdown got more viewership than his previous televised addresses, including the demonetisation speech in 2016, according to BARC India ratings. On Tuesday, Modi announced a compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020