Coronavirus: Control room set up at UP Bhavan to help people facing difficulties amid lockdown

A control room has been set up at the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here to help people of the state facing difficulties due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. A statement from the state government said the control room will function on a 24x7 basis and residents of the state can seek help

Those facing difficulty can call telephone number - 011-26110151 to 26110155 and mobile number - 9313434088

A nationwide 21-day lockdown is in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

