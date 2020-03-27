Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Good Samaritans provide food to daily wage labourers in Sadar Bazar

Daily wage labourers in the capital city's largest wholesale market, Sadar Bazar, are facing tough times as there is no work due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, some good samaritans of the area have come to their rescue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:36 IST
Delhi: Good Samaritans provide food to daily wage labourers in Sadar Bazar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Daily wage labourers in the capital city's largest wholesale market, Sadar Bazar, are facing tough times as there is no work due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, some good samaritans of the area have come to their rescue. The people and shopkeepers who own houses in the market area are now providing meals to these labourers.

"After the lockdown it was seen that scores of men who are daily wage labourers were roaming in the streets for food. After taking stock of the situation, we spoke to the shopkeepers and the residents and requested them to provide the labourers food. All of them are now getting food," said Ajay Kumar, Delhi Police Head Constable. Dinesh Sharma, a resident, said, " We have made arrangements for their food. They will be fed till the lockdown is over."

Also, the Delhi government has arranged lunch and dinner for the needy in 325 schools in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday amid reports of people going hungry during the ongoing lockdown. From Saturday, arrangements will be put in place to feed about four lakh people daily at different centres across Delhi, he said while addressing the media.

"We have made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. Around 500 people will be provided food in all these schools. So far, we were providing food to 20,000 people daily, the number will now increase to around 2,00,000 from today." He also said, "from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Myer to close stores, temporarily shed 10,000 employees

Australias Myer Holdings said on Friday it will shut all its stores for four weeks and temporarily shed 10,000 employees, as the spread of coronavirus leaves much of the country confined to their homes. After more than 3,000 cases of corona...

POLL-U.S. men less likely to heed health warnings as coronavirus death toll mounts

As America converts itself into a nation of shut-ins, one group appears to be less interested than others in following the ever-lengthening list of health tips aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic men.According to a March...

International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said FridayIt was revising lower a previous forecast of a 1.0-3.0 percent dropThis would lead to an...

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020