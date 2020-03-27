Delhi: Good Samaritans provide food to daily wage labourers in Sadar Bazar

Daily wage labourers in the capital city's largest wholesale market, Sadar Bazar, are facing tough times as there is no work due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, some good samaritans of the area have come to their rescue. The people and shopkeepers who own houses in the market area are now providing meals to these labourers.

"After the lockdown it was seen that scores of men who are daily wage labourers were roaming in the streets for food. After taking stock of the situation, we spoke to the shopkeepers and the residents and requested them to provide the labourers food. All of them are now getting food," said Ajay Kumar, Delhi Police Head Constable. Dinesh Sharma, a resident, said, " We have made arrangements for their food. They will be fed till the lockdown is over."

Also, the Delhi government has arranged lunch and dinner for the needy in 325 schools in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday amid reports of people going hungry during the ongoing lockdown. From Saturday, arrangements will be put in place to feed about four lakh people daily at different centres across Delhi, he said while addressing the media.

"We have made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. Around 500 people will be provided food in all these schools. So far, we were providing food to 20,000 people daily, the number will now increase to around 2,00,000 from today." He also said, "from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily". (ANI)

