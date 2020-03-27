COVID-19 lockdown: Help pours in for needy, homeless people in Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is among many people who have come forward to help and provide food to needy and homeless people in Kota and Bundi districts of Rajasthan in the wake of the 21-day nationwide to combat coronavirus. Nearly 50,000 students, preparing for various entrance exams in Kota and living in hostels and paying guest accommodations, have been cooking food and distributing it among the poor and homeless people.

Birla, who is a Member of Parliament from the Kota-Bundi constituency, has sent food material for nearly 500 families in Bundi. Birla's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Rajiv Dutta said the ration material was handed over to Bundi district administration for distribution among the poor people.

Many volunteers have also been arranging food for the needy in Kota and Bundi, Dutta said. They are distributing food packets in the localities while adhering to social distancing norms, he added.

Community Police Officers (CPOs) are also arranging and distributing food among students stuck in Kota. Police teams are also moving door to door to distribute food packets in localities of daily wage labourers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.