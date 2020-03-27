Lockdown: Lakhs of Muslims in Telangana offer Friday prayers

at home Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI): Most of the masjids across Telangana including the historic Mecca Masjid here wore a deserted look as lakhs of Muslims offered their Zuhur (noon prayer) at home on Friday following the call to do so by religious bodies and leaders in the wake of coronavirus spread. All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday urged Muslims to offer Zuhur at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, it requested people not to leave mosques abandoned and around four individuals should remain in the place of worship to establish the congregational prayers. Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Mecca Masjid Superintendent, said as per the Government Order the mosque was closed for public prayers from March 22.

However, prayers and other rituals are conducted every day with only five persons as suggested by religious leaders. "Usually there will be around 8,000 people praying in Mecca Masjid for Friday prayers. Since there is a lockdown we did not allow the general public. Only a few people were allowed for prayers," Siddiqui told PTI.

Most of the mosques across the state have put up signboards saying that it was closed and requested the fraternity to offer prayers at home. However, five persons were allowedto ensure that regular prayers are conductede, a Muslim scholar said.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also appealed to people not to come to mosques to offer Friday prayers. "My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate. The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings," he tweeted on Thursday.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

