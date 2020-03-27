Union Home Secretary writes to States, UTs to provide food and shelter to migrant workers

Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla has written to all States and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised sector workers during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. They are further advised to take steps to ensure that students, working women from other States, etc. are also allowed to continue in their existing accommodation.

The advisory suggests that in order to mitigate the situation for unorganised sector workers, particularly stranded migrant workers, States/UTs need to explore measures by involving various agencies, including NGOs, to provide food and shelter with basic amenities like clean drinking water, sanitation, etc. It has been further advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the Government including the provision of free food grains and other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system. This would help prevent any avoidable movement of such people, according to the advisory.

The MHA has also advised about the need to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations, hostels etc., continue to remain functional and delivery of essential items is streamlined, so that students, working women hostel inmates, etc. are allowed to continue in existing facilities, while observing precautions. While ensuring the supply of essential goods and services, the States and UTs are being repeatedly directed to enforce the lockdown strictly and take action against violators under various provisions of law. This is imperative to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

