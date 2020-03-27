Army's Western Command ready with eight quarantine centres

The Army's Western Command has setup eight quarantine facilities for suspected coronavirus cases in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said on Friday. The Western Command has undertaken various effective measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its ranks and families across cantonments and military stations, it said. "All the hospitals are adequately prepared with special wards to deal with COVID-19. Eight quarantine facilities with basic medical setup have been established in the area of responsibility," the statement said.

A large number of retied armed forces medical staff has also volunteered to work in Army hospitals to treat coronavirus patients. Besides, the Western Command is undertaking all measures to preserve its own efficiency and continue to function diligently with due precautions in discharging its duty towards the nation, the statement said.

"Services of the volunteers will be appropriately integrated into the response plans of Western Command. Army has named its Anti COVID- 19 efforts as 'Operation Namaste' and concerted efforts are being made to optimize all medical resources" it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.