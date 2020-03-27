Coronavirus: Daily Excelsior to donate Rs 1 lakh to J-K Relief Fund

The management of Daily Excelsior newspaper has announced that it will donate Rs one lakh to the relief fund set up by Jammu and Kashmir administration to combat the coronavirus pandemic. An appeal for donations to the relief fund was made on Friday by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu

Daily Excelsior Editor-in-Chief Kamal Rohmetra and Executive Editor Neeraj Rohmetra announced that it will contribute Rs one lakh towards the relief fund of Jammu and Kashmir government, a statement said. Staff of Daily Excelsior and Excelsior Printers Private Limited have also announced contribution of one-day salary towards the relief fund

The newspaper will prominently publish names of all those people who have donated towards the fund in its edition. The people can send a photocopy of receipt of the donations sent to the government for publication of their names in the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.