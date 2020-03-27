Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab allows harvesting of horticulture produces with conditions

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the concerned departments to allow harvesting and marketing of horticulture produce by farmers with necessary restrictions relating to COVID-19 precautions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:38 IST
Punjab allows harvesting of horticulture produces with conditions
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the concerned departments to allow harvesting and marketing of horticulture produce by farmers with necessary restrictions relating to COVID-19 precautions. He said also said that wheat harvesting in the state will commence around mid-April on account of weather conditions but assured smooth procurement and timely payment.

The wheat harvesting is delayed due to weather conditions and is likely to start only by April 12-15 in the state, Chief Minister Singh was quoted as saying in a statement. The Chief Minister reviewed arrangements made for harvesting potato and wheat crops.

Proper harvesting arrangements were being put in place for harvesting and storage of potato crop, said Captain Amarinder, adding that the government would also ensure smooth procurement and release of timely payment to wheat farmers. Detailed guidelines for wheat harvesting were expected to be issued by March 31, 2020, said an official spokesperson.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials of Horticulture Department, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation and Punjab Mandi Board to work out the modalities, in coordination with the respective district officials, to allow farmers to harvest and transport their horticulture produce for seamless marketing without putting them to any more hardship. In line with the Chief Minister's directive, the Additional Chief Secretary Development-cum-Financial Commissioner Horticulture has also issued an advisory asking all Deputy Commissioners to grant the relevant permissions or relaxation to the farm labour and farmers for harvesting and transporting the horticulture produce, including vegetables and fruits to the markets, as well as cold storage.

Director Horticulture Shailender Kaur has provided a comprehensive list of farmers who require labour for harvesting and need transportation of their produce to the markets as well as cold stores. Also, 69 FPOs comprising nearly 600 farmers have been contacted and assured full cooperation from the government in this regard. The fruit growers, especially in the citrus belt of Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib & Bathinda districts, the potato growers in the districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Moga, Ludhiana, and Bathinda districts and vegetable growers in the state were facing problems in harvesting and marketing due to the orders of the National Disaster Management Authority on March 24, regarding measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

HP govt cuts curfew relaxation from six to three hours daily

The curfew relaxation in Himachal Pradesh has been cut from six hours to three hours daily, the State Public Relations Department quoted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, announced a 21-day l...

COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra govt allows sale of fishes, mangoes

The Maharashtra government on Friday directed all officials to allow the sale of fishes and mangoes in the state with necessary precautions amid the three-week countrywide lockdown. Special arrangements are being made for the transportation...

BRIEF-Atlanta Fed's Bostic hopes Fed measures boost confidence - BBG TV

March 27 Reuters - ATLANTA FEDS BOSTIC SAYS ON BLOOMBERG TV HOPEFULLY ALL THE THINGS FED IS DOING TODAY WILL GIVE PEOPLE CONFIDENCE ...

Vice president, law minister donate their one month’s salary in fight against COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday donated their one months salary to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to strengthen the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The vice presidents sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020