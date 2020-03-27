Left Menu
One held for making hoax call to police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:46 IST
A 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday from Bhiwandi in the district for allegedly making a hoax call to the police, an official said. According to the official, the Thane police control room received a phone call in the wee hours of Friday in which the caller claimed that two women and a man had been murdered and their bodies were being taken in a vehicle to a hospital.

"He also told the police that the bodies would be kept at a hospital in Kamathghar area in Bhiwandi. The police immediately launched a search operation, but failed to find any such hospital as mentioned by the caller," DCP (Zone-II, Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said. Although the police found a car with the registration number as mentioned by the caller, they did not find anything inside, he added.

"The accused, Krishna Mahadev Chevale, a resident of Bramhand Nagar of Bhiwandi, was later traced and arrested. He told the police that he had made the hoax call without any specific motive," Shinde said..

