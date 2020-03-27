Delhi's Saheri Ashram Sudhar Board shelter home facing severe food shortage amid lockdown

Amid the countrywide lockdown, women and children at the Delhi Saheri Ashram Sudhar Board are facing problems due to the scarcity of food since the last two days after the food supply truck stopped coming following the nationwide lockdown. Currently, the Saheri Ashram shelter home has extremely limited stock of food which is insufficient to feed 35 stomachs.

"We have informed the authority about the scarcity of food here, however they told us that due to lockdown, the ration supply has been interrupted. Now tell me if we do not get vegetables and groceries how can we feed them? Is it possible at all?" said Nusrat Parveen, a security guard at the shelter home. "On top of that, we have also been told to feed people sitting outside or whoever comes in but we don't have sufficient amount of supply to feed these woman and children how can we feed others?" added Parveen.

They have appealed to people to help them feed those inside and outside of the shelter; they have also shared a contact number 8377011981 for those willing to help. Since people are not stepping out of their homes, finding food has become a challenging situation for many homeless people as they don't have any source of supply.

Several homeless are going through tough conditions at the footpaths of Kalka Mandir. These people are mostly dependent on temple visitors who feed them; they neither have food nor money at this time. "I know lockdown is absolutely necessary and it is for our benefit but right now I am hungry, my family is hungry would request govt to give us little food to eat. Here all of us understand what our country is going through but a little food will really help us," said Abdul, a street hawker.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 724 on Friday including 640 active COVID-19 cases in the county. (ANI)

