Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:38 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 6:25 p.m.

Army distributes rations to migrants and daily wage workers in Kashmir. 6:24 p.m.

Vistara announces compulsory leave without pay of up to 3 days for senior employees 5:48 p.m. CERT-In says there is a spurt in cyberattacks on personal comps since 'work from home' protocol began amid lockdown. 5:36 p.m.

PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and says he has mild symptoms. 5:35 p.m.

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir as the number of cases rise to 18. 5:32 p.m.

UP Family practices social distancing while performing last rites of loved one. 5:10 p.m.

Six more test positive for COVID-19 in UP as the state's count rises to 49. 5:02 p.m. President asks Governors, Lt Governors to engage Red Cross and religious bodies to contain COVID-19 spread.

5:00 p.m. Over 3,700 FIRs registered and Rs 1.92 crores collected in fines for lockdown violation in UP, official says. 4:52 p.m.

Elderly, differently-abled, and widows will get three months' pension in advance, the Centre says. 4:48 p.m.

The police are tracing all persons who came in contact with Jammu and Kashmir's first COVID-19 casualty, DGP Dilbag Singh says. 4:40 p.m.

Thrissur district ramps up facilities to meet any Covid-19 4:30 p.m. Coronavirus found in pangolins smuggled into China, study says.

4:20 p.m. Malls, stores and SHGs are roped in for home delivery of essential items in Odisha.

4:12 p.m. India's GDP is likely to grow just 2 per cent in 2020-21, domestic rating agency Icra says.

4:03 p.m. Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind urges Muslims to pray from home.

3:52 p.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Haryana as the number of cases rise to 19.

3:45 p.m. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba asks states to urgently strengthen surveillance of international travellers who entered the country before lockdown. 3:41 p.m.

Nearly 1,200 people with foreign travel history in Jammu and Kashmir identified and shifted to quarantine centres. 3:33 p.m.

Over 7,500 home guards help in maintaining coronavirus lockdown in Rajasthan. 3:25 p.m.

SC seeks Centre's response on plea for evacuating 850 pilgrims from Iran. 3:21 p.m.

Hisar district administration makes stay and food arrangement for stuck Kashmiri youth amid lockdown. 3:13 p.m.

DPOOT says it is regularly engaging with e-retailers, traders to ensure smooth supply of essential goods. 3:02 p.m.

Control room set up at UP Bhavan to help people facing difficulties amid lockdown 2:54 p.m. Two women in Noida, and one man in Greater Noida test positive for coronavirus taking the number of cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 17, officials say.

2:32 p.m. Goa authority will take over Madgaon railway station platforms to provide shelter to homeless, order says.

2:27 p.m. UAE is taking initiative to help stranded passengers at Dubai airport, including 22 Indians, media report says.

1:52 p.m. MHA asks states to stop mass exodus of migrant labourers amid coronavirus lockdown.

1:25 p.m. Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases to 35 in the state, the government says.

12:34 p.m. IT firm Cognizant says it will give two-third of India staff 25 per cent extra payment over base salary for April amid amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

11:44 a.m. A man who came in contact with a coronavirus afflicted patient in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh tests positive for the infection, the state government says.

11:31 a.m. RBI puts EMI payments on all term loans on hold for three months, and cut interest rate by steepest in more than 11 years in an effort to join the fight against coronavirus.

11:18 a.m. Restrictions continue in Jammu and Kashmir as most mosques and shrines remain closed amid lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

11:03 a.m. The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rises to 135 as five more people test positive.

10:54 a.m. China reports one local coronavirus case after three days with 54 new imported cases.

10:42 a.m. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government provides masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses during the lockdown.

10:02 a.m. Number of coronavirus cases in India is 724 with a death toll of 17, Health Ministry says.

9:50 a.m. The US has more coronavirus cases than any other country after more than 16,000 COVID-19 infections were reported there in a single day, taking the number of patients in America to over 85,600.

9:26 a.m. A 60-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, dies, official says.

9:24 a.m. Noida administration arranges transport for over 600 workers stranded on roads amid the lockdown.

