Coronavirus: UP CM asks officials to arrange food, lodging for people coming from other states
Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to arrange food and lodging facilities for migrant labourers coming from other states amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. "The visit of these migrants from other states can pose threat to their families and others. Appeal should be issued at all levels to them to stay where ever they are and officials should make arrangements for food and lodging at schools, religious places or community centres," the chief minister said at a meeting with senior officials.
He said media and social media should also be used to make an appeal to such persons. He said he has talked to chief ministers of Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttrakhand and other states and requested them to make arrangements for people of Uttar Pradesh stranded there and told them that his government is also doing the same for labourers and poor of other states.
