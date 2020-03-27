Left Menu
Assam closes markets as people jostle to buy essential items

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:02 IST
The Assam government announced that all markets in Assam except grocery shops and pharmacies will remain closed from Friday until further notice, after markets got overcrowded by people purchasing essential items. In an order issued on the instruction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna said all meat and fish shops will also remain closed.

The decision will be reviewed on April 1. People were asked to follow the advisories on maintaining social distancing or face legal action.

The order was issued after senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government will close down markets to avoid overcrowding. District Deputy Commissioners will fix the duration for opening grocery shops, the order said, adding that the DCs will also ensure distribution of vegetables through mobile vans on alternate days.

Grocery shops are to provide vegetables, fruits, eggs, ginger, garlic and water, the order stated. Earlier in the day, Fancy Bazar, the main commercial hub of the Northeast, was chock-a-block with people knocking each other to buy food items, vegetables, meat and fish.

Tempos, trucks, private vehicles, rickshaws and hand- carts blocked the roads near the market, seeming to be just any other usual working day. Similar were the scenes in other markets in the city and the districts, following a government directive that the people will be allowed to buy essential commodities between 8 am and 7 pm.

When contacted by PTI, Finance and Health Minister Sarma said in a message, "We need to close (the markets) immediately. Instructed CS (Chief Secretary) already." Soon, police were seen announcing that the markets need to be shut down and people return to their homes. The minister later tweeted, "Request to every one - please do not go out of your own Home. We are in very critical condition. Need to follow every word of @narendramodi in both letter and spirit. Please." An official notification on Thursday said for convenience of people during the ongoing lockdown, it was necessary that essential items are made accessible, fixing the 8 am to 7 pm window for retailers.

The notification, however, stated no congregation of people should take place during those hours and social distancing must be ensured..

