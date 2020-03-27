After facing flak on social media, HP govt reduces relaxation in curfew hours

Following strong criticism on social media, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to reduce relaxation in curfew from six hours to three hours daily in all districts across the state. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed this while talking to deputy commissioners in a video conference from Shimla, an official spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, Thakur had announced a six-hour period of relaxation in curfew from 7 am to 1 pm in the entire state but many people on social media criticised him for the long time period. They pointed out that the purpose of imposing curfew for keeping people at home to break the transmission chain of the novel coronavirus would be defeated by providing relaxation for six hours every day.

In Friday's meeting, the chief minister did not announce the timing of relaxation of the three-hour period during the curfew. He stated that DCs would be authorised to fix the relaxation time as per their suitability and requirements of the respective districts. Besides ensuring at least one metre distance between two persons during relaxation, Thakur urged the DCs to make arrangements for home delivery of essential commodities to the people.

He told the DCs that endeavours should be made on home delivery of essential items so that people don't come out from their homes for getting daily need items besides ensuring proper distancing between person to person. The CM said that DCs must evolve a mechanism, particularly in urban areas, by roping in big chains like Megamart, Big Bazaar and other retailers to ensure home delivery.

In rural areas, panchayati raj institutions could be involved to provide delivery of essential commodities to the people nearer to their localities, he added. Thakur also urged volunteers to come forward in providing home delivery of such essential items.

It should also be ensured that no one is left without food and shelter. Essential items should be provided to the stranded labourers. Special thrust should be laid to provide all possible help to the industrial workers stranded in industrial areas and construction workers in various project sites, he said adding that a list of labourers working in apple orchards and other rural areas should also be prepared so that they are provided food and shelter accordingly.

Thakur directed the DCs to identify such areas where people could be provided vegetables and milk without any inconvenience and proper social distancing could be maintained. Locations should also be identified for street vendors. The DCs should make such arrangements that farmers and horticulturists do not face any problem in getting fertilisers, pesticides, insecticides and spray oils for their crops during relaxation of curfew, he added.

Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi assured the chief minister that an effective mechanism would be evolved to provide essential commodities to the people at their doorsteps..

