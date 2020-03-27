Govt approves additional Rs 5,700 cr to 8 states as calamity relief

The Centre on Friday approved an additional amount of Rs 5,751.27 crore as aid to eight states hit by floods, landslides, cyclone and drought last year, the home ministry said. The eight states which will get the financial assistance are: Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Karnataka.

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 5,751.27 crore as additional central assistance to the eight states for floods, landslides, cyclone ('Bulbul'), drought during 2019; and Karnataka for drought (rabi) of 2018-19, the statement said. The additional central assistance was approved under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The high-level committee approved the additional central assistance subject to the adjustment of 50 per cent of balances available in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) account as on April 1 of the financial year -- Rs 953.17 crore to Bihar (of this Rs 400 crore already released 'on account basis'), Rs 460.77 crore to Kerala, Rs 177.37 crore to Nagaland, Rs 179.64 crore to Odisha, Rs 1,758.18 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 1,119.98 crore to Rajasthan, Rs 1,090.68 crore to West Bengal for floods, landslides, cyclone, drought (kharif) during 2019 and Rs 11.48 crore to Karnataka towards additional assistance under animal husbandry sector for drought (rabi) of 2018-19. During the 2019-20, till date, the central government has released Rs 10,937.62 crore to 29 states (including erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir) and additional assistance of Rs 14,108.58 crore to eight states.

