Coronavirus: Masks, infrared sensors, PPE arrive in Mizoram

Personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, infrared sensors and shoe covers arrived in Aizawl on Friday making Mizoram the first state in the Northeast to receive such a consignment from the Centre, an official said. The consignment consisting of 10,900 sets of PPE, 10,000 pieces of N95 mask, 200 infrared sensors and 900 pairs of shoe covers arrived at the lone Lengpui airport by a cargo flight in the afternoon, he said.

The consignment weighing nearly 1,800 kg was dispatched from New Delhi, he said. State health department officials said that another consignment of 400 PPE kits, 1,000 litres of hand sanitizer, 1,000 caps, 1,000 pairs of shoe cover, 179 surgical gowns and 700 non-woven materials are supposed to come to Aizawl from Guwahati.

The consignment is likely to arrive here in a truck by Saturday, they said. Mizoram has stepped up measures in its fight against the coronavirus after the state reported its first case on Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man, with a travel history to Amsterdam, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Meanwhile, the District Commissioner of South Mizorams Siaha district, Bhupesh Chaudhary, has procured 10,000 protective masks from his friends in Delhi, which will be distributed to the medical teams, volunteers, NGOs and staff of quarantine facilities.

Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Friday handed over 1,000 protective masks and hand gloves to food, civil supplies and consumer affairs director to be distributed to truck drivers, who are transporting essential items..

