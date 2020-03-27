HSIIDC gives Rs 5 crore to Haryana govt's Corona Relief Fund

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Friday donated Rs 5 crore to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund set up by the state government to assist various sections of society affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Managing Director HSIIDC, Anurag Agarwal appealed to all industrial houses in the state to wholeheartedly contribute to this fund set up for a noble cause, according to an official statement issued here

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana stands at 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.