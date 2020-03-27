Left Menu
Kerala: Kollam Sub-Collector suspended for violating COVID-19 quarantine restrictions

Kollam Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra, who went missing after he was put under quarantine restrictions for COVID-19, has been suspended pending an inquiry.

  Kollam (Kerala)
  Updated: 27-03-2020 20:56 IST
Kerala: Kollam Sub-Collector suspended for violating COVID-19 quarantine restrictions
Representative Image

Kollam Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra, who went missing after he was put under quarantine restrictions for COVID-19, has been suspended pending an inquiry. Kollam District Collector B Abdul Nazar had submitted a report against the Sub-Collector to the government.

Nazar on Friday submitted a report to the Kerala state government against Mishra for violating the 14-day quarantine restrictions. He was put under observation for Covid-19 after his return from Singapore. Mishra, Kollam Sub-Collector who was asked to stay at home after he returned from abroad on March 19 but he moved to Kanpur.

"The Sub-Collector returned from Singapore and Indonesia and was asked to go into home quarantine. But violating it he left the jurisdiction without handing over his official duties and official mobile. When contacted he said he is in Bangalore but upon verification, he was found to be in Uttar Pradesh. I have submitted a report to the government regarding it, " said B Abdul Nazar Kollam District Collector. Nazar said when health department workers reached his official residence on Thursday, he was found missing and though they tried to contact him over the phone there was no response.

The 2016 IAS batch officer, Anupam Mishra, later was traced to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

