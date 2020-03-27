COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rise to 6

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to six, a senior official said. All the patients are part of the same group that returned to Port Blair on March 24, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said.

They are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, he added. Altogether 1,592 people have been put under home isolation, while 78 are in special quarantine premises, Sanghi said.

They are all in the age group of 23 to 64, he said. The airport staff who were on duty that day were also asked to undergo tests for COVID-19, Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for the disease, had said.

The islands have been put on high alert, officials said, urging people to stay at home..

