Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 3 more positive patients, Gautam Buddh Nagar forms 1/3rd of UP's COVID-19 cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:17 IST
With 3 more positive patients, Gautam Buddh Nagar forms 1/3rd of UP's COVID-19 cases

Three more persons -- two women in Noida and one man in Greater Noida -- tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 17, officials said. Four patients have already been treated and discharged, bringing the active number of cases in the district to 13, the officials said.

UP has so far recorded 50 COVID-19 cases, according to government officials in Lucknow, who have put the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 18 cases, even as the Health Department officials here said the tally was 17. Sources said one person tested positive at a private laboratory and his sample was sent again for assessment and the report would be out by Saturday.

On Friday, two women, a mother-daughter duo aged 55 and 33, residents of Sector 137, and a 36-year-old man who lives in Omnicron-3 of Greater Noida tested positive for coronavirus, district Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said. "All patients have been admitted at the Super Specialty Pediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30 of Noida," Bhargava said. Health Department officials suspected that all three cases could be related to the same UK-based carrier who may have already infected five others working for a fire safety firm in Sector 135.

The district administration has temporarily sealed their residential society and the sector concerned for a period of 48 hours to carry out sanitisation work there. "No entry into or exit from the society or the sector would be allowed during this period except for emergencies," District Magistrate B N Singh said in an order. "A total 441 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test so far of which 17 have tested positive, 329 negative and result for 96 was awaited," the department said, adding that 1,803 people were currently under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida. Also, 158 people were quarantined -- 36 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, the Health Department said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also, 66 people were either cured or discharged, it added. Besides, Gautam Buddh Nagar in UP, Agra has reported 10 cases, Lucknow 8, Ghaziabad 5, Pilibhit 2, while Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Shamli and Baghpat each one, according to state government officials.

Total 14 patients -- Agra (7), Ghaziabad (2), Noida (4), Lucknow (1) -- have been declared recovered and discharged, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

France extends virus lockdown as 'difficult days' loom

France on Friday extended its coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks as the premier warned of difficult days to come following a surge in cases that is beginning to put the French health system under pressure. After 365 people died and ...

Cat found infected with coronavirus in Belgium

A pet cat has been infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium after being contaminated by its owner, Belgian health authorities said Friday. Cases of contamination of pets are rare and authorities ruled out any risk of contamination to ...

COVID-19: Meghalaya sets up 4 quarantine centres

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the state government has set up four quarantine centres with a total capacity of 400 beds in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state government has set up two quarant...

Business briefs

Invest India, under the commerce and industry Ministry, on Friday said it has launched a Business Immunity Platform to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on Indias active response to COVID-19. As of Friday morning, it said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020