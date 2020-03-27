Left Menu
Help extended to Pondy pilgrims stranded in Varanasi: CM

  • PTI
  • Puducherry
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:46 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said help is being extended to all the 22 pilgrims from the Union Territory stranded in Varanasi owing to the nation-wide lockdown as part of efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus. The chief minister told reporters here that he had directed the district Collector to make necessary arrangements for the pilgrims' safe stay in Varanasi after receiving a message from one of the pilgrims.

The pilgrims were stranded in Varanasi as train services were stopped as part of the nation-wide lockdown. Narayanasamy said the pilgrims had requested that they be provided South Indian food and accommodation in Varanasi.

"These pilgrims were immediately extended Rs 2 lakhs from out of the Puducherry Chief Minister Relief Fund for their food and accommodation," he added. The Puducherry Collector T Arun had through an official in Varanasi known to him also made the necessary arrangements for the pilgrims.

The pilgrims were stranded as there were no trains and also faced difficulty in getting south Indian food. Narayanasamy appealed to all people including mediapersons to use masks while on duty.

He urged people to remain indoors during the 21-day lockdown. "I ask the people to remain indoors as `voluntary isolation is the only effective solution to keep the spread of the virus at bay," he added.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to the Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu from the MLA Local Area Development Fund. The DMK legislature party leader R Siva handed over a cheque for Rs 75 lakh to the fund specially created for relief works.

Narayanasamy said that the VCK MPs from Tamil Nadu- Thol Tirumavalan and D Ravikumar- had donated Rs 1 lakh each to the fund earlier in the day..

