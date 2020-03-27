Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:48 IST
MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Besides the movement of files and notings online, review meetings are also taking place through video conferencing.

"RK Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, also took review meetings with all officers yesterday and today in which it was decided that MNRE will issue uniform combined guidelines for procurement of Renewable Energy (solar, wind, hybrid) including storage to facilitate investment in the sector and will continue to bring new bids so that investors can plan their investment," the MNRE said in an official statement on Friday. During these meetings, it was also decided that SECI and NTPC should immediately sign MoU with the Rajasthan government for setting up two RE park of 5,000 MW capacity each. This arrangement would mark first phase of 25,000 MW Ultra Mega RE Park proposed in Jaisalmer.

Further, contours for setting up 25,000 MW RE park in Khavada in Gujarat were also finalised in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and Gujarat government. Various options for capitalisation of IREDA were also discussed. "MNRE also issued guidelines for complete solarisation of sun town, Modhera in Gujarat. Government of India has launched a scheme with an objective to take forward the Prime Minister's vision of solarisation of sun-temple town of Modhera in District - Mehsana, Gujarat," the release said.

"The scheme envisages setting up of the renewable energy installations like 6 MW solar PV power plant, 15 MWh Battery storage, rooftop solar PV systems, smart meters and solar EV charging stations in Modhera, with an investment of around Rs 65 crore, with upto 50 per cent central financial assistance (maximum Rs 32.50 crore) from Government of India through Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and balance 50 per cent coming from Gujarat government," it added. The scheme will fulfill the domestic and agricultural electricity needs of all the households of Modhera with solar energy, thereby setting up a pilot demonstration project for a village/ town running completely on solar energy.

"The government has already initiated tendering for the proposed installations through Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) and aims to complete this project this year itself by December 2020. Implementation of this project will be done by Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL)", the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House approves historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, sends to Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The massive bill, which...

Cyber criminals sending emails about COVID-19 to dupe people: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said cyber criminals are circulating emails and social media links on COVID-19 and asked people to be cautious. According to police, cyber criminals have set up fake social media accounts offering home delivery of med...

MP: BJP MLA in home isolation after COVID-19-like symptoms

Sitaram Adivasi, BJP MLA from Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh, isolated himself at home on Friday after having coronavirus-like symptoms, a health official said here. The MLA complained of cough, cold, fever and breathing problem. He was travell...

US navy hospital ship reaches virus-struck Los Angeles

A giant US naval hospital ship arrived in Los Angeles Friday, where it will be used to ease the strain on the citys coronavirus-swamped emergency rooms. The USNS Mercy, which docked in the Port of Los Angeles, will quickly become the citys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020