Polytechnic student held for `robbing' bank in Nagpur

An 18-year-old youth, student of government polytechnic, was arrested after he allegedly looted Rs 1.13 lakh from a bank at knife-point in Vaishali Nagar area here on Friday. The youth, whose name was not disclosed, decided to rob a State Bank of India branch near his house as he needed Rs 10,000, a police official said.

He entered the bank around 11.45 am, caught hold of a cleaning staff by threatening him with knife, and took him to the cash counter, the official said. He then asked the cashier to hand over cash.

The cashier handed him Rs 1. 13 lakh. But as soon as he fled outside, the bank staff alerted passers-by who caught him and called police. A case under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at Pachpaoli police station and further probe was on, the official added.

