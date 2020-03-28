Left Menu
CM Gehlot calls up PM, apprises him of steps taken to fight COVID-19

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:16 IST
CM Gehlot calls up PM, apprises him of steps taken to fight COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He also urged the Centre to support the state government in this hour of crisis. Gehlot said in a statement that Modi assured him that the Centre will provide full support to the state government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief minister also told the prime minister that the state government is working on a mission mode to tackle COVID-19. In this work, cooperation of all the people including all representatives, religious leaders, social institutions, medical community is being taken, Gehlot said.

The state government has announced an economic package of Rs. 2,000 crore to deal with problems during the lockdown as well as for economic and social security of the needy. The state government has resolved that not a single person in the state will go hungry due to lockdown, Gehlot said. The chief minister held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over telephone seeking cooperation from the Center.

