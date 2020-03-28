Left Menu
Infosys sacks employee over 'spread the virus' post, Bengaluru Police files case against him

A case has been registered against an Infosys employee in Bengaluru for a shocking social media post urging people to "go out and sneeze" and spread the highly contagious COVID-19 virus that has infected over 800 people across the country and claimed 19 lives.

Infosys sacks employee over 'spread the virus' post, Bengaluru Police files case against him
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru city. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against an Infosys employee in Bengaluru for a shocking social media post urging people to "go out and sneeze" and spread the highly contagious COVID-19 virus that has infected over 800 people across the country and claimed 19 lives."Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus," the man wrote on Facebook. "A case has been registered against the person. Further investigation on. Looking forward to get adequate support from your end during investigation," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru city tweeted by tagging along a tweet by Infosys.

Taking congnisance of the post by its employee, the Infosys said the post was "against the code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing". "Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity," the company said in a statement on Twitter.

"The social media post by the employee is against Infosys' code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee," the statement added.Earlier this month, the IT firm had vacated one of its buildings in Bengaluru after an employee was suspected to be infected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

