Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 12:35 IST
12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

"Papa, please come home soon", two-year-old daughter of tile mason Tinku Singh, who is stuck in Punjab's Rupnagar district amid the country-wide lockdown, tells him on every call. Singh (27) hails from Agra and recently took a contract job in Himachal Pradeh's Baddi which is near Rupnagar. But after the authorities imposed a lockdown in the area to contain spread of COVID-19, Singh and 11 other workers from Uttar Pradesh are stuck in their rented rooms in Kumhar Mohalla in Kiratpur Sahib area of Rupnagar.

Singh said it is "very difficult" for him to reach Agra and longs to meet his daughter Nandini. "I never knew I would be stuck here for so long. When the Janta Curfew was observed on March 22, I thought it would be just a one-day affair," he told PTI over phone. Singh was married three years ago. His wife Pinki Devi, parents Meena Devi and Bhanwarpal Singh also asking him to return home as soon as possible when he talks to them over phone.

The 12 workers from UP were making very little money after they took the jobs at a house in Baddi. Each of them was earning around Rs 500 daily and the expenditure for every person on daily travel between Kiratpur Sahib and Baddi was Rs 160 and the room rent was Rs 2,000 per month.

The workers somehow managed to arrange food till Thursday, but are now left with less than Rs 1,000. 'We want to go home. We are left with almost no money. We request you, UP and Punjab governments to somehow arrange our return to our homes. We will pay the fare after reaching our homes," Neeraj Raj, a 21-year-old UP worker who came to Kiratpur Sahib just a few days ago told PTI. "We wanted to go out and tell the police about our plight, but we saw police beating those violating curfew so we could not gather courage to go out and ask for help," Singh said.

However, Raj somehow found PTI reporter's mobile number while searching on google and narrated their woes to this correspondent on Thursday at 9.30 pm. After the reporter shared a post about the worker's plight on Facebook, Punjab's special chief secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu immediately contacted Ropar District Collector Sonali Giri in this regard.

Subsequently, Kiratpur SHO contacted the workers on phone and they were provided flour, rice, cooking oil, sugar and pulses.  Singh and Raj thanked the Punjab government and Rupnagar administration for providing them food and requested the authorities to help them reach their homes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs USD 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, tells Americans 'help is on the way'

US President Donald Trump has signed into law the historic USD 2 trillion rescue package, setting in motion a desperately needed financial relief for millions of Americans and secure the countrys economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic ...

Delhi govt starts distributing ration for next month

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced last week that those receivi...

Tokyo coronavirus cases rise by daily record, residents urged to stay home

Tokyo has confirmed more than 50 new coronavirus infections, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday as the governor of Japans capital urged citizens to stay indoors. Governor Yuriko Koikes plea followed a surge...

Coronavirus prompts layoffs at e-scooter startup Bird

Electric-scooter startup Bird on Friday said it is laying off nearly a third of its workforce to survive the damage done to its service by the coronavirus pandemic. Bird has already paused shared scooter operations in many markets around th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020