Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporate Affairs Secy addresses concerns of CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM amid lockdown

The Secretary of Corporate Affairs on Saturday addressed the concerns of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) and PHD Chamber in view of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 12:50 IST
Corporate Affairs Secy addresses concerns of CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM amid lockdown
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Secretary of Corporate Affairs on Saturday addressed the concerns of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) and PHD Chamber in view of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "Secretary, Corporate Affairs, has held discussions with Confederation of Indian Industry, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and PHD Chamber to hear and address their concerns. Ministry of Finance will continuously remain and respond to Industry's inputs," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister appreciated the service banks correspondents across the country and said that she will talk to states and request for no restrictions in their movements. "Will speak to all banks to facilitate cash flow. Let's ensure timely access to all," she said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs USD 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, tells Americans 'help is on the way'

US President Donald Trump has signed into law the historic USD 2 trillion rescue package, setting in motion a desperately needed financial relief for millions of Americans and secure the countrys economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic ...

Delhi govt starts distributing ration for next month

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced last week that those receivi...

Tokyo coronavirus cases rise by daily record, residents urged to stay home

Tokyo has confirmed more than 50 new coronavirus infections, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday as the governor of Japans capital urged citizens to stay indoors. Governor Yuriko Koikes plea followed a surge...

Coronavirus prompts layoffs at e-scooter startup Bird

Electric-scooter startup Bird on Friday said it is laying off nearly a third of its workforce to survive the damage done to its service by the coronavirus pandemic. Bird has already paused shared scooter operations in many markets around th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020