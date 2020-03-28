COVID-19: GSI urges all staffers to donate one day's salary to

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday urged its employees to donate one day's salary to the prime minister's relief fund to aid the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. GSI's director general M Sridhar requested heads of the departments and deputy director generals of six regions to appeal to employees to make the donation, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

"As always done, GSI shall do its bid in the fight against the Covid-19. "In this regard, it is an appeal to all the members of GSI family to come forward and contribute at least one days salary from the pay bills of April 2020 to the PMNRF," the director general said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

