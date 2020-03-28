MP govt orders closure of liquor shops till April 14

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday issued a fresh order, asking the liquor shops owners to keep their outlets shut during the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The state government also extended till 14 the closure of cinema halls in the state, they said.

The government had earlier ordered that the cinema halls be kept shut till March 31 as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. In the order issued on Saturday, the Commercial Tax Department of the state asked the liquor shop owners to keep their outlets shut till April 14.

On Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the authorities to order closure of liquor shops during the ongoing lockdown. So far, 33 COVID-19 patients were found in Madhya Pradesh. Two of them have died, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.