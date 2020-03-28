Defying social distancing norms, residents assemble to buy essentials in K'taka

At a time when the adminsitration is insisting on social diatancing due to COVID-19 outbreak, scores of people gathered in large numbers at an Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Gadag district to buy essential commodities. Both men and women could be seen standing in large groups near the vendors to buy fruits and vegetables. Some of the customers were also heard bargaining with the sellers in the morning today.

A couple of days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that social distancing is the only way to counter the spread of COVID-19, saying the virus does not discriminate and it can infect anyone. Interacting with the people of Varanasi through video conferencing, the Prime Minister had stated that some people, despite being empowered with knowledge, are not pay heed to warning which is unfortunate.

He said the 'Mahabharata' war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days and the aim is to win it. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India. (ANI)

