Maharashtra: 1 pc concession on stamp duty from April 1

The one per cent concession instamp duty announced in the Maharashtra budget on March 6 willstart from April 1, officials said on Saturday

The concession is applicable to Mumbai MetropolitanRegion, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad for a period of twoyears, they said

"The one per cent concession on stamp duty will be onregistration of documents pertaining to sale and lease ofimmovable property, gift deeds etc," an official informed.

