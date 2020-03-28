Maharashtra: 1 pc concession on stamp duty from April 1
The one per cent concession instamp duty announced in the Maharashtra budget on March 6 willstart from April 1, officials said on Saturday
The concession is applicable to Mumbai MetropolitanRegion, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad for a period of twoyears, they said
"The one per cent concession on stamp duty will be onregistration of documents pertaining to sale and lease ofimmovable property, gift deeds etc," an official informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Pimpri Chinchwad
- Nagpur
- Pune
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Fake sanitiser factory busted by FDA
CRPF women personnel participate in cycle rally from Gujarat to Maharashtra
Eight nominations filed for seven RS seats from Maharashtra
Malls, theaters to remain open, says Maharashtra Health Minister
Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19